Local Masonic organizations have scheduled a fall picnic "to renew old acquaintances and make new ones," Mason Doug Hammond said.
The picnic is scheduled at noon Sunday, Aug. 25, at the campground at Challis Hot Springs. Sponsors of the event are Challis Masons Lodge No. 92, Order of Eastern Star Florence Chapter No. 79 and the Salmon River/Lost River Shrine club members.
Steaks, corn on the cob and watermelon are provided, Hammond said. People should bring a side dish to share and bring their own table setting and utensils.
In addition to introductions, a welcome address and a report from the Shrine Hospital, music is planned. Anyone interested in the organizations is welcome to attend, he said.