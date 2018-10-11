Open enrollment for Medicare Part D, the prescription drug plan, begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7.
Beneficiaries can choose to start, stop or change their prescription drug coverage during open enrollment. Plans change every year. Costs increase, drugs covered by the plan change and pharmacies which accept the plans also change. Beneficiaries should review their plans to ensure they receive the best coverage at the best price.
Peggy Parks from the Challis senior center is a trained Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisors Program volunteer. She can help people evaluate their plans and select their options. The advisors' program is part of the Idaho Department of Insurance. Parks and other volunteers can help beneficiaries with lower incomes or assets locate resources to help reduce their costs.
People may schedule appointments with Parks by calling 208-879-4772. She urges people to call early because she won't be available at certain times during the second half of the enrollment period. People need to bring their Medicare card and a list of current prescription drugs to their appointments.
People who are unable to reach Parks for assistance may call the senior advisors' program at 800-247-4422.