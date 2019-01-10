Challis schools

Jan. 14-17

Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Crispito, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread stick, tossed salad, green beans, fruit, chocolate pudding, milk

Thursday: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, cucumber sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

Jan. 14-18

Monday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, green salad, gingerbread cake. Bingo

Wednesday: Beef and peppers, rice, green beans, garlic bread, oatmeal pumpkin cookies. Cards

Friday: Lemon chicken patties with fettuccine, wheat roll, green salad, pudding. Cards

