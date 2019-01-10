Challis schools
Jan. 14-17
Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Crispito, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread stick, tossed salad, green beans, fruit, chocolate pudding, milk
Thursday: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, cucumber sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
Jan. 14-18
Monday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, green salad, gingerbread cake. Bingo
Wednesday: Beef and peppers, rice, green beans, garlic bread, oatmeal pumpkin cookies. Cards
Friday: Lemon chicken patties with fettuccine, wheat roll, green salad, pudding. Cards