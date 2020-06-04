CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Milk, coffee and juice are available.

Friday, June 5

Chicken fajitas, refried beans, rice, apple pie

Monday, June 8

Beef stew, salad, biscuit, cherry cobbler

Wednesday, June 10

Meatloaf, baked potato, carrots, lemon cake

Friday, June 12

Spaghetti and meatballs, vegetables, garlic bread, Jell-O