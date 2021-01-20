CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

Monday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Pancakes. Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cake

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, Jan. 22

Baked mac and cheese, hamburger patty, green beans, fruit

Monday, Jan. 25

Ham and bean soup, salad, roll, fruit

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Loaded mashed potatoes, meatloaf casserole, veggies, fruit