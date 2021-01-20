CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O
Monday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: Pancakes. Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cake
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, Jan. 22
Baked mac and cheese, hamburger patty, green beans, fruit
Monday, Jan. 25
Ham and bean soup, salad, roll, fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Loaded mashed potatoes, meatloaf casserole, veggies, fruit