Challis senior center
Oct. 21-25
Monday: Clam chowder, chef salad, corn bread, Jell-O. Bingo
Wednesday: Pork roast, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll, pineapple crisp. Cards
Friday: Pizza, green salad, fruit pizza, ghoulish finger foods. Pumpkin carving and painting
Challis schools
Oct. 21-24
Monday: Breakfast: Mini blueberry pancakes or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Soft tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, raspberry churro, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Beef ravioli, bread stick, green beans, tossed salad, carrot sticks, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Breakfast: Rolled taco or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken ranch wraps, potato, broccoli, fruit, milk
Thursday: Breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Nuggets, tater tots, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit, milk