Challis schools

Dec. 17-20

Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, tater tots, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, macaroni and cheese, carrots, broccoli with cheese, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Chili, cornbread, corn, fruit, milk

Thursday: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, glazed carrots, Christmas cookie, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

Dec. 17-21

Monday: Meatballs and mushroom sauce, noodles, green beans, green salad, biscuit, pudding. Bingo

Wednesday: Barbecue beef, potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, coconut bake. Cards

Friday: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, buttered peas, wheat roll, pumpkin bake. Cards, Christmas party

