Challis schools
Dec. 17-20
Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, tater tots, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, macaroni and cheese, carrots, broccoli with cheese, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Chili, cornbread, corn, fruit, milk
Thursday: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, glazed carrots, Christmas cookie, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
Dec. 17-21
Monday: Meatballs and mushroom sauce, noodles, green beans, green salad, biscuit, pudding. Bingo
Wednesday: Barbecue beef, potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, coconut bake. Cards
Friday: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, buttered peas, wheat roll, pumpkin bake. Cards, Christmas party