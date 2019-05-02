Challis schools
May 6-9
Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Corn dog, tater tots, baked beans, applesauce cake, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh salad, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, french fries, fresh salad and carrots, fruit, milk
Thursday: Golden nuggets, seasoned diced potatoes, cucumbers, sherbet cup, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
May 6-10
Monday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Jell-O. Cards
Wednesday: Blueberry French toast, sausage patty, fruit, Jell-O. Cards
Friday: Tuna noodle bake, green salad, whole wheat roll, fresh fruit. Cards