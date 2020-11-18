CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.
Friday, Nov. 20
Pork stir fry, rice, carrots
Monday, Nov. 23
Chef salad, fruit parfait
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin and apple pie
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Pizza rippers, baked beans, salad, Jell-O
Monday, Nov. 23
Breakfast: Pancakes. Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, peas and carrots, egg roll, fortune cookie
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cake