CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Thursday, Dec. 3

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots

Monday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Omelet, toast. Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Apple cinnamon toast. Lunch: Chili, cornbread, salad

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Friday, Dec. 4

Taco salad, fruit

Monday, Dec. 7

Clam chowder, Caesar salad, deviled egg, fruit

Wednesday, 9

Hamburger steaks and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrot cake