CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots
Monday, Dec. 7
Breakfast: Omelet, toast. Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Breakfast: Apple cinnamon toast. Lunch: Chili, cornbread, salad
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, Dec. 4
Taco salad, fruit
Monday, Dec. 7
Clam chowder, Caesar salad, deviled egg, fruit
Wednesday, 9
Hamburger steaks and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrot cake