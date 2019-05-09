Challis schools
May 13-16
Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Beef tacos, refried beans, corn, apple churro, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, green beans, fresh salad and cucumbers, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, fresh salad and carrots, fruit, milk
Thursday: Chicken strips, seasoned diced potatoes, mixed vegetables, spring cookie, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
May 13-17
Monday: Potato bar with toppings, fruit. Cards
Wednesday: Chicken salad on a croissant, fruit crisp. Cards
Friday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green salad, bread sticks, fruit. Cards