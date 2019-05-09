Challis schools

May 13-16

Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Beef tacos, refried beans, corn, apple churro, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, green beans, fresh salad and cucumbers, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, fresh salad and carrots, fruit, milk

Thursday: Chicken strips, seasoned diced potatoes, mixed vegetables, spring cookie, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

May 13-17

Monday: Potato bar with toppings, fruit. Cards

Wednesday: Chicken salad on a croissant, fruit crisp. Cards

Friday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green salad, bread sticks, fruit. Cards

