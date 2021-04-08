CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, April 12
Breakfast: French toast sticks. Lunch: Chicken wrap, fries, carrots, chocolate pudding
Tuesday, April 13
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, salad
Wednesday, April 14
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers
Thursday, April 15
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, April 9
Chicken, BBQ pasta salad, roll, fruit
Monday, April 12
Shepherd’s pie soup, Caesar salad, bread, fruit
Wednesday, April 14
Orange chicken, rice, veggies, pineapple