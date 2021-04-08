CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, April 12

Breakfast: French toast sticks. Lunch: Chicken wrap, fries, carrots, chocolate pudding

Tuesday, April 13

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, salad

Wednesday, April 14

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, April 15

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, April 9

Chicken, BBQ pasta salad, roll, fruit

Monday, April 12

Shepherd’s pie soup, Caesar salad, bread, fruit

Wednesday, April 14

Orange chicken, rice, veggies, pineapple