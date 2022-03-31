CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

In-person dining has resumed at the Challis senior center. Lunch is served at noon. People can order to-go meals and get deliveries through Meals on Wheels by calling 208-879-6338.

Monday, April 4

Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, rice, fruit

Wednesday, April 6

Sloppy joes, green beans, tater tots, Jell-O

Friday, April 8

Chicken, pasta salad, veggies, banana bread

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, April 4

Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, churros, carrots

Tuesday, April 5

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Fettuccini Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet

Wednesday, April 6

Breakfast: Pancake sausage wrap, yogurt. Lunch: Meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans

Thursday, April 7

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, cucumbers

