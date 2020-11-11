CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Thursday, Nov. 12

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Marinara meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans

Monday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wraps, diced potatoes, carrots, graham crackers

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Pork chops, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, applesauce

Friday, Nov. 13

Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, roll

Monday, Nov. 16

Vegetable soup, ham and cheese sandwich, salad

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Beef stroganoff, vegetables, roll