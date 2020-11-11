CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Marinara meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans
Monday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wraps, diced potatoes, carrots, graham crackers
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Pork chops, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, applesauce
Friday, Nov. 13
Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, roll
Monday, Nov. 16
Vegetable soup, ham and cheese sandwich, salad
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Beef stroganoff, vegetables, roll