CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, Sept. 11
Pizza, salad, fruit
Monday, Sept. 14
Beef vegetable soup, hard boiled egg, veggies, fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Calzone, vegetables, salad
Monday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Pancakes. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, carrots, churro
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, chocolate pudding