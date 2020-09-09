CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Friday, Sept. 11

Pizza, salad, fruit

Monday, Sept. 14

Beef vegetable soup, hard boiled egg, veggies, fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Thursday, Sept. 10

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Calzone, vegetables, salad

Monday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: Pancakes. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, carrots, churro

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Breakfast: Yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, chocolate pudding