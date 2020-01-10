CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

All lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, Jan. 13: Turkey and rice soup, smoked turkey sandwich, veggies

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Potato bar, salad

Friday, Jan. 17: Enchiladas, Spanish rice, broccoli

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, Jan. 13

Breakfast: Omelet or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, cucumbers

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast or cold cereal

Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cake

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Breakfast: Berry yogurt parfait or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, carrots

Thursday, Jan. 16

Breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich or cold cereal

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potato stix, baked beans, salad