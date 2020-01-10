CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
All lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, Jan. 13: Turkey and rice soup, smoked turkey sandwich, veggies
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Potato bar, salad
Friday, Jan. 17: Enchiladas, Spanish rice, broccoli
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Omelet or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, cucumbers
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast or cold cereal
Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cake
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Berry yogurt parfait or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, carrots
Thursday, Jan. 16
Breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich or cold cereal
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potato stix, baked beans, salad