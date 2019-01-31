Challis senior center

Feb. 4-8

Monday: Pork loin medallions, mashed potatoes, peas, wheat roll, chocolate pudding. Bingo

Wednesday: Beef lasagna, broccoli, garlic bread, green salad, oatmeal cookies. Cards

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich on wheat, carrot and celery sticks with dressing, potato chips, Jell-O. Cards

Challis schools

Feb. 4-7

Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Sloppy joe, potato wedges, baby carrots, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Corn dog, baked beans, spring salad mix, cucumber slices, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, peas, fruit, milk

Thursday: Crispy nuggets, seasoned diced potatoes, spring salad mix, sherbet cup, fruit, milk

