Challis senior center
Feb. 4-8
Monday: Pork loin medallions, mashed potatoes, peas, wheat roll, chocolate pudding. Bingo
Wednesday: Beef lasagna, broccoli, garlic bread, green salad, oatmeal cookies. Cards
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich on wheat, carrot and celery sticks with dressing, potato chips, Jell-O. Cards
Challis schools
Feb. 4-7
Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Sloppy joe, potato wedges, baby carrots, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Corn dog, baked beans, spring salad mix, cucumber slices, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, peas, fruit, milk
Thursday: Crispy nuggets, seasoned diced potatoes, spring salad mix, sherbet cup, fruit, milk