Challis senior center
Sept. 23-27
Monday: Tuna salad, crackers, dessert. Bingo
Wednesday: Pork chops, sweet potato, broccoli salad, dessert. Cards
Friday: Nacho bar, dessert. Cards
Challis schools
Sept. 23-26
Monday: Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Golden nuggets, tater tots, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Breakfast: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken ranch wraps, diced potatoes, tossed salad, carrot sticks, Jell-O, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Beef ravioli, cheese stuffed bread sticks, tossed salad, cucumber slices, fruit, milk
Thursday: Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast with jelly, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza rippers, baked beans, tossed salad, apple churro, fruit, milk