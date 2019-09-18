Challis senior center

Sept. 23-27

Monday: Tuna salad, crackers, dessert. Bingo

Wednesday: Pork chops, sweet potato, broccoli salad, dessert. Cards

Friday: Nacho bar, dessert. Cards

Challis schools

Sept. 23-26

Monday: Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Golden nuggets, tater tots, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken ranch wraps, diced potatoes, tossed salad, carrot sticks, Jell-O, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Beef ravioli, cheese stuffed bread sticks, tossed salad, cucumber slices, fruit, milk

Thursday: Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast with jelly, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza rippers, baked beans, tossed salad, apple churro, fruit, milk

Tags