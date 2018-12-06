Challis schools

Dec. 10-13

Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, carrots, cucumber sticks, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, bread stick, tossed salad, fruit, banana cake, milk

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Thursday: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, cucumber sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

Dec. 10-14

Monday: Chicken patty, au gratin potatoes, spinach, hot wheat rolls, cinnamon rolls. Bingo

Wednesday: Tacos, black beans and corn, chips and salsa, ice cream. Cards

Friday: Pork loin, potatoes, carrots, hot roll, blueberry cobbler. Cards

Tags

Load comments