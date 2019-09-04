Challis senior center
Sept. 9-13
Monday: Turkey salad, corn on the cob, dessert. Bingo
Wednesday: Potato bar, green salad, dessert. Cards
Friday: Swedish meatballs, noodles, beans, dessert. Cards
Challis schools
Sept. 9-12
Monday: Breakfast: Strawberry scones or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Breakfast: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, tossed salad, carrot sticks, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Breakfast: Egg and cheese omelet or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and cheese crispito, Spanish rice, refried beans, tossed salad, fruit, milk
Thursday: Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast with jelly, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni calzone, berry and cream cheese pastry, tossed salad, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk