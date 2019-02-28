Challis senior center

March 4-8

Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, garlic bread, rice pudding

Wednesday: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese, carrots, hot rolls, apple crisp. Cards

Friday: Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, chips and salsa, cake. Cards

Challis schools

March 4-7

Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Marinara meatballs, mashed potatoes, bread stick, churros apple, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Crispitos, Spanish rice, sherbet cup, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Rib-B-Q sandwich, baked beans, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, milk

Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, fruit, milk

