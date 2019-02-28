Challis senior center
March 4-8
Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, garlic bread, rice pudding
Wednesday: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese, carrots, hot rolls, apple crisp. Cards
Friday: Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, chips and salsa, cake. Cards
Challis schools
March 4-7
Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Marinara meatballs, mashed potatoes, bread stick, churros apple, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Crispitos, Spanish rice, sherbet cup, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Rib-B-Q sandwich, baked beans, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, milk
Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, fruit, milk