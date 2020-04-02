CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, April 3
Enchiladas, refried beans, Mexican corn, tortilla chips, pudding
Monday, April 6
Turkey noodle soup, salad, hard boiled egg, cheesy bread, apple crostata
Wednesday, April 8
BBQ spare ribs, baked potato, coleslaw, cherry pie
Friday, April 10
Pulled pork sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, bread sticks, peach dump cake