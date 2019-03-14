Challis schools

March 18-21

Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Golden nuggets, seasoned diced potatoes, sherbet cup, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, bread stick, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, milk

Thursday: Turkey sandwich, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, frosted sugar cookie, milk

Challis senior center

March 18-22

Monday: Navy beans with ham, veggie medley, corn bread, bread pudding with vanilla sauce

Wednesday: Barbecue brisket on a bun, coleslaw, potato wedges, spice cake. Cards

Friday: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, steamed broccoli, hot roll, cheesecake. Cards

