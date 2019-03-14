Challis schools
March 18-21
Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Golden nuggets, seasoned diced potatoes, sherbet cup, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, bread stick, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, milk
Thursday: Turkey sandwich, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, frosted sugar cookie, milk
Challis senior center
March 18-22
Monday: Navy beans with ham, veggie medley, corn bread, bread pudding with vanilla sauce
Wednesday: Barbecue brisket on a bun, coleslaw, potato wedges, spice cake. Cards
Friday: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, steamed broccoli, hot roll, cheesecake. Cards