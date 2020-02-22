CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal

Lunch: Tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, churro

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal

Lunch: Beef ravioli, breadstick, green beans, salad

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: French toast sticks or cold cereal

Lunch: Chicken wraps, potato stix, broccoli with cheese

Thursday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Nuggets, tater tots, carrots, salad

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, Feb. 24

Beef barley soup, cottage cheese

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Chili dog, macaroni salad, potato chips, baked apples

Friday, Feb. 28

French dip, sweet potato fries, green beans, Jell-O salad

