CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal
Lunch: Tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, churro
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal
Lunch: Beef ravioli, breadstick, green beans, salad
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: French toast sticks or cold cereal
Lunch: Chicken wraps, potato stix, broccoli with cheese
Thursday, Feb. 27
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Nuggets, tater tots, carrots, salad
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, Feb. 24
Beef barley soup, cottage cheese
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Chili dog, macaroni salad, potato chips, baked apples
Friday, Feb. 28
French dip, sweet potato fries, green beans, Jell-O salad