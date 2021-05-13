CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, May 17
Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrots
Tuesday, May 18
Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad
Wednesday, May 19
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers
Thursday, May 20
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, May 14
Cheeseburger, pasta salad, fruit
Monday, May 17
Turkey noodle soup, half sandwich, broccoli apple salad, fruit
Wednesday, May 19
John Wayne casserole, veggies, roll, fruit