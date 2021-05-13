CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, May 17

Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrots

Tuesday, May 18

Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad

Wednesday, May 19

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, May 20

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, May 14

Cheeseburger, pasta salad, fruit

Monday, May 17

Turkey noodle soup, half sandwich, broccoli apple salad, fruit

Wednesday, May 19

John Wayne casserole, veggies, roll, fruit

