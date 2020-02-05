CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Apple cinnamon toast or cold cereal
Lunch: Nachos, Spanish rice, refried beans, churro
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, salad, sherbet
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Breakfast: Pancake sausage or cold cereal
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, celery
Thursday, Feb. 13
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Pizza rippers, potato wedges, salad, carrots
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is served at noon. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Most lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, Feb. 10
Stuffed bell pepper soup, salad, roll
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Pork chops, potatoes and gravy, cauliflower, broccoli, applesauce
Friday, Feb. 14
Chicken, potato salad, baked beans, mixed vegetables