CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only through July when board members will review whether to continue carry-out only or return to group gatherings.
People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Milk, coffee and juice are available.
Friday, July 10
Taco tomatoes, mexicorn, corn chips, key lime bars
Monday, July 13
Hamburger soup, grilled cheese, veggies, fruit
Wednesday, July 15
Breakfast burrito, tater tots, berry parfait