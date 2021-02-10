CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, tater tots, salad, Jell-O, tomatoes
Monday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, Spanish rice, churros, carrots
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Rolled taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, Feb. 12
Taco potato, corn salsa, cupcake, fruit
Monday, Feb. 15
Cranberry walnut chicken salad, roll, fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Meatballs, potato, green beans, fruit