CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, tater tots, salad, Jell-O, tomatoes

Monday, Feb. 15

Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, Spanish rice, churros, carrots

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Rolled taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, Feb. 12

Taco potato, corn salsa, cupcake, fruit

Monday, Feb. 15

Cranberry walnut chicken salad, roll, fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Meatballs, potato, green beans, fruit