Challis schools

Oct. 15–18

Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Chili, corn bread, corn, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Beef taco, refried beans, corn, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, tater tots, broccoli, baked beans, fruit, milk

Thursday: Golden nuggets, french fries, cucumber sticks, broccoli, fruit, Rice Krispies treat, milk

Challis senior center

Oct. 15–19

Monday: Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and carrots, French bread, Jell-O salad. Bingo

Wednesday: Navy beans with ham, veggie medley, corn bread, bread pudding with vanilla sauce

Friday: Barbecue brisket on a bun, coleslaw, potato wedges, spice cake. Cards

