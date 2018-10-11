Challis schools
Oct. 15–18
Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Chili, corn bread, corn, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Beef taco, refried beans, corn, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, tater tots, broccoli, baked beans, fruit, milk
Thursday: Golden nuggets, french fries, cucumber sticks, broccoli, fruit, Rice Krispies treat, milk
Challis senior center
Oct. 15–19
Monday: Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and carrots, French bread, Jell-O salad. Bingo
Wednesday: Navy beans with ham, veggie medley, corn bread, bread pudding with vanilla sauce
Friday: Barbecue brisket on a bun, coleslaw, potato wedges, spice cake. Cards