CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.
Friday, Oct. 2
Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread sticks
Monday, Oct. 5
Turkey and rice soup, roll, mixed vegetables
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, spinach
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Oct. 1
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, salad
Monday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churro, carrots
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Omelet, toast. Lunch: Corn dogs, potatoes, baked beans, salad
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, potatoes, beans, roll