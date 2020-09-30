CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.

Friday, Oct. 2

Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread sticks

Monday, Oct. 5

Turkey and rice soup, roll, mixed vegetables

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, spinach

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Thursday, Oct. 1

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, salad

Monday, Oct. 5

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churro, carrots

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: Omelet, toast. Lunch: Corn dogs, potatoes, baked beans, salad

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, potatoes, beans, roll