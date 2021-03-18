CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, March 19
Chicken, carrots, toast, fruit
Monday, March 22
Chicken tortilla soup, chips and salsa, fruit
Wednesday, March 24
Enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, March 22
Breakfast: Sausage and pancake. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potatoes, cucumbers, Rice Krispies treat
Tuesday, March 23
Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots, tomatoes
Wednesday, March 24
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans
Thursday, March 25
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad, cookie