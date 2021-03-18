CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, March 19

Chicken, carrots, toast, fruit

Monday, March 22

Chicken tortilla soup, chips and salsa, fruit

Wednesday, March 24

Enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, March 22

Breakfast: Sausage and pancake. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potatoes, cucumbers, Rice Krispies treat

Tuesday, March 23

Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots, tomatoes

Wednesday, March 24

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans

Thursday, March 25

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad, cookie