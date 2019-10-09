Challis senior center
Oct. 14-18
Monday: Broccoli and cheese soup, cabbage rolls, green beans, dessert. Bingo
Wednesday: Hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, ambrosia. Cards
Friday: Chicken fettuccine, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, fruit. Cards
Challis schools
Oct. 14-17
Monday: Breakfast: Apple cinnamon toast or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, peas and carrots, egg roll, fortune cookie, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Breakfast: Berry yogurt parfait or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Glazed drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, fruit, milk
Thursday: Breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza rippers, potato wedges, tossed salad, carrot sticks, fruit, milk