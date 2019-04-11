Challis schools
April 15-18
Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, broccoli, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, salad, cucumber slices, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Rib-B-Q sandwich, bread stick, carrots, churros apple, fruit, milk
Thursday: Golden nuggets, seasoned diced potatoes, green beans, salad, sherbet cup, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
April 15-19
Monday: Swedish meatballs in sauce, noodles, broccoli, wheat roll, Jell-O with fruit. Cards
Wednesday: Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, pineapple cake. Cards
Friday: Tuna noodle bake, peas and carrots, green salad, roll, oatmeal cookie. Cards