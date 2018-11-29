Challis schools
Dec. 3-6
Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Corn dog, potato wedges, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Marinara meatballs, mashed potatoes, bread stick, green beans, fruit, apple churros, milk
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, seasoned diced potatoes, tossed salad, carrots, fruit, milk
Thursday: Nachos with cheese and ground beef, tossed salad, refried beans, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
Dec. 3-6
Monday: Beef enchilada, tossed green salad, refried beans, frosted cookie bar. Bingo
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, coleslaw, garlic bread, ambrosia. Cards
Friday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, strawberry shortcake. Cards