CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, March 16
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Nachos, Spanish rice, refried beans, churro
Tuesday, March 17
Breakfast: Doughnuts or cold cereal
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, celery
Wednesday, March 18
Breakfast: Sliders or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable fried rice, peas, fortune cookie
Thursday, March 12
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Corn dog, potato stix, salad, carrots
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, March 16
Taco soup, salad, cupcakes
Wednesday, March 18
Meat loaf, potato wedges, peas, carrots, spinach, baked apple
Friday, March 20
Taco casserole, salad, fruit boat