CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, March 16

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Nachos, Spanish rice, refried beans, churro

Tuesday, March 17

Breakfast: Doughnuts or cold cereal

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, celery

Wednesday, March 18

Breakfast: Sliders or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable fried rice, peas, fortune cookie

Thursday, March 12

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Corn dog, potato stix, salad, carrots

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, March 16

Taco soup, salad, cupcakes

Wednesday, March 18

Meat loaf, potato wedges, peas, carrots, spinach, baked apple

Friday, March 20

Taco casserole, salad, fruit boat

