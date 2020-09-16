CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, Sept. 18
Taco salad, fruit
Monday, Sept. 21
Turkey noodle soup, salad, fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, fruit
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Monday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Pancakes. Lunch: Golden nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wraps, potatoes, carrots
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Beef ravioli, bread stick, salad, cucumbers