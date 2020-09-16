CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Friday, Sept. 18

Taco salad, fruit

Monday, Sept. 21

Turkey noodle soup, salad, fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, fruit

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Monday, Sept. 21

Breakfast: Pancakes. Lunch: Golden nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wraps, potatoes, carrots

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Beef ravioli, bread stick, salad, cucumbers