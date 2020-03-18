CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, March 23

Breakfast: French toast sticks or cold cereal

Lunch: Tacos, Spanish rice, corn, churro

Tuesday, March 24

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal

Lunch: Pizza rippers, potato wedges, salad, carrots

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, March 23

White bean and sausage soup, broccoli slaw, roll, key lime pie

Wednesday, March 25

Chili dog, vegetables, carrot salad, apple enchilada

Friday, March 27

Sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, fortune cookie, Jell-O salad

Tags