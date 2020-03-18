CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, March 23
Breakfast: French toast sticks or cold cereal
Lunch: Tacos, Spanish rice, corn, churro
Tuesday, March 24
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal
Lunch: Pizza rippers, potato wedges, salad, carrots
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, March 23
White bean and sausage soup, broccoli slaw, roll, key lime pie
Wednesday, March 25
Chili dog, vegetables, carrot salad, apple enchilada
Friday, March 27
Sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, fortune cookie, Jell-O salad