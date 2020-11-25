CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Monday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Corn dogs, potato wedges, baked beans, salad

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churro, carrots

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch includes fruit.

Monday, Nov. 30

Broccoli cheese soup, salad, boiled egg, roll

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Tuna casserole, veggies, roll

Friday, Dec. 4

Taco salad