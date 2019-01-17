Challis senior center

Jan. 21-25

Monday: Pork chops, applesauce, wheat roll, green salad, cake. Bingo

Wednesday: Chicken curry and potatoes over rice, carrots, hot roll, cookie. Cards

Friday: Biscuits and gravy, eggs, green salad, bread pudding. Cards

Challis schools

Jan. 21-24

Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Nachos with cheese and ground beef, corn, refried beans, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, bread stick, tossed salad, fruit, banana cake, milk

Wednesday: Golden nuggets, french fries, broccoli, fruit, Rice Krispies treat, milk

Thursday: Turkey sandwich, romaine salad, carrots, fruit, chocolate chip cookie, milk

Tags

Load comments