Challis senior center
Jan. 21-25
Monday: Pork chops, applesauce, wheat roll, green salad, cake. Bingo
Wednesday: Chicken curry and potatoes over rice, carrots, hot roll, cookie. Cards
Friday: Biscuits and gravy, eggs, green salad, bread pudding. Cards
Challis schools
Jan. 21-24
Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Nachos with cheese and ground beef, corn, refried beans, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, bread stick, tossed salad, fruit, banana cake, milk
Wednesday: Golden nuggets, french fries, broccoli, fruit, Rice Krispies treat, milk
Thursday: Turkey sandwich, romaine salad, carrots, fruit, chocolate chip cookie, milk