Challis schools
Nov. 12–15
Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, cucumber sticks, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Pepperoni rippers, tossed salad, baby carrots, fruit, sherbet cup, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, bread stick, tossed salad, fruit, banana cake, milk
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, carrots, broccoli, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
Nov. 12-16
Monday: Hot beef sandwich, green salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, chilled melon. Bingo
Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, carrots, cookie. Cards
Friday: Pork roast, potatoes, carrots, cheese biscuit, chilled fruit. Cards