Challis schools

Nov. 12–15

Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, cucumber sticks, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Pepperoni rippers, tossed salad, baby carrots, fruit, sherbet cup, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, bread stick, tossed salad, fruit, banana cake, milk

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, carrots, broccoli, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

Nov. 12-16

Monday: Hot beef sandwich, green salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, chilled melon. Bingo

Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, carrots, cookie. Cards

Friday: Pork roast, potatoes, carrots, cheese biscuit, chilled fruit. Cards

Tags

ADVERTISEMENT

Load comments