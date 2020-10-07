CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Thursday, Oct. 8

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Calzone, vegetables, salad, carrots

Monday, Oct. 12

Breakfast: Pancakes on a stick. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, churro, carrots

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, cucumbers

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.

Friday, Oct. 9

Fajitas, rice, refried beans

Monday, Oct. 12

Clam chowder, coleslaw, deviled egg

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Baked chicken, potato salad, green beans