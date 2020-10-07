CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Calzone, vegetables, salad, carrots
Monday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Pancakes on a stick. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, churro, carrots
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, cucumbers
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.
Friday, Oct. 9
Fajitas, rice, refried beans
Monday, Oct. 12
Clam chowder, coleslaw, deviled egg
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Baked chicken, potato salad, green beans