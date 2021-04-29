CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, May 3
Breakfast: Toast. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, churros, carrots
Tuesday, May 4
Breakfast: Omelet, toast. Lunch: Fettuccine chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet
Wednesday, May 5
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans, graham crackers
Thursday, May 6
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, cucumbers
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, April 30
Turkey sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, chips, fruit
Monday, May 3
Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit
Wednesday, May 5
Swedish meatball pasta, roasted zucchini, cheddar biscuits, fruit