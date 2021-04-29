CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, May 3

Breakfast: Toast. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, churros, carrots

Tuesday, May 4

Breakfast: Omelet, toast. Lunch: Fettuccine chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet

Wednesday, May 5

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans, graham crackers

Thursday, May 6

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, cucumbers

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, April 30

Turkey sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, chips, fruit

Monday, May 3

Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit

Wednesday, May 5

Swedish meatball pasta, roasted zucchini, cheddar biscuits, fruit

