CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, Feb. 17

Breakfast: Pancakes or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal

Lunch: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, sherbet

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Breakfast: Sliders or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Cheese calzone, breadstick, salad, celery

Thursday, Feb. 20

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Corn dog, potato stix, salad, carrots

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, Feb. 17

Chili, coleslaw, corn bread, dessert, fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Fish sandwich, potato wedges, carrot, raisin, pineapple salad

Friday, Feb. 21

Taco casserole, Mexicorn, tortilla chips, dessert, fruit

