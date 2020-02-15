CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Pancakes or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal
Lunch: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, sherbet
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Breakfast: Sliders or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Cheese calzone, breadstick, salad, celery
Thursday, Feb. 20
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Corn dog, potato stix, salad, carrots
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, Feb. 17
Chili, coleslaw, corn bread, dessert, fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Fish sandwich, potato wedges, carrot, raisin, pineapple salad
Friday, Feb. 21
Taco casserole, Mexicorn, tortilla chips, dessert, fruit