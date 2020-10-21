CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Pizza rippers, baked beans, salad, Jell-O
Monday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, peas and carrots, egg roll, fortune cookie
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, vegetables
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.
Friday, Oct. 23
French dip, fries, coleslaw
Monday, Oct. 26
Stew, biscuits, broccoli
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Hot dog, pasta salad, vegetables, chips