Challis senior center
Feb. 25-March 1
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green salad, wheat roll, ambrosia salad
Wednesday: Lemon chicken with white gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat roll, bread pudding. Cards
Friday: Chili with meat and cheese, green salad, cornbread, cookies. Cards
Challis schools
Feb. 25-28
Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Golden nuggets, baked beans, green beans, churros apple, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, spring salad mix, baby carrots, string cheese, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, spring salad mix, cucumber slices, fruit, milk
Thursday: Turkey melt, spring salad mix, baby carrots, sherbet cup, fruit, milk