CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, May 24

Breakfast: Sausage and pancake on a stick. Lunch: Chicken nuggets potatoes, baked beans, cucumbers, crispy rice treat

Tuesday, May 25

Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots, tomatoes

Wednesday, May 26

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Chicken, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, salad

Thursday, May 27

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, May 21

Taco potato, salad, fruit

Monday, May 24

Chicken rice soup, carrot and pineapple salad, roll

Wednesday, May 26

Tater tot casserole, corn, fruit

Tags

Recommended for you