CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, May 24
Breakfast: Sausage and pancake on a stick. Lunch: Chicken nuggets potatoes, baked beans, cucumbers, crispy rice treat
Tuesday, May 25
Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots, tomatoes
Wednesday, May 26
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Chicken, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, salad
Thursday, May 27
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, May 21
Taco potato, salad, fruit
Monday, May 24
Chicken rice soup, carrot and pineapple salad, roll
Wednesday, May 26
Tater tot casserole, corn, fruit