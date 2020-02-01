CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Pancakes or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable fried rice, peas, egg roll, fortune cookie
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal
Lunch: Pizza, mixed veggies, salad, cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Breakfast: Omelet or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Marinara meatball, mashed potatoes, breadstick, green beans
Thursday, Feb. 6
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is served at noon. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Most lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, Feb. 3
Clam chowder, Caesar salad, deviled eggs
Wednesday, Feb. 5
John Wayne casserole, green beans, biscuits, Waldorf salad
Friday, Feb. 7
Spaghetti, green salad, French bread