Challis senior center
Sept. 16-20
Monday: Three-bean salad over rice, green salad, deviled egg, dessert. Bingo
Wednesday: Beef Stroganoff over cauliflower, wheat roll, dessert. Cards
Friday: Stuffed bell peppers, green salad, dessert. Cards
Challis schools
Sept. 16-19
Monday: Breakfast: Apple cinnamon toast or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, cheese stuffed bread stick, broccoli, sherbet cup, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Breakfast: Rolled taco or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, french fries, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Breakfast: Berry yogurt parfait or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Beef soft tacos, refried beans, tossed salad, carrot sticks, raspberry churro, fruit, milk
Thursday: Breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Meatball sub sandwich, mashed potatoes, tossed salad, celery sticks, fruit, milk