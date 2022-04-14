CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
In-person dining has resumed at the Challis senior center. Lunch is served at noon. People can order to-go meals and get deliveries through Meals on Wheels by calling 208-879-6338.
Friday, April 15
Cheeseburger, potato salad, fruit
Monday, April 18
Cheeseburger soup, salad, garlic toast, fruit parfait
Wednesday, April 20
Pork chops, chickpea salad, roll, applesauce
Friday, April 22
Chicken salad sandwich, veggies, pasta salad, fruit
Monday, April 25
Chef salad, roll, chocolate pudding
Wednesday, April 27
Shepherd’s pie, parmesan zucchini, Jell-O
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wrap, potato wedges, carrots, chocolate pudding
Tuesday, April 19
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, tomatoes
Breakfast: Waffle sticks. Lunch: Spaghetti, breadstick, salad, cucumbers
Thursday, April 21
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O
Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, cucumbers, Rice Krispies treat
Tuesday, April 26
Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, salad
Breakfast: Strawberry scone, yogurt. Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad, cookie
Thursday, April 28
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken strips, tater tots, green beans, cookie
