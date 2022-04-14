CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

In-person dining has resumed at the Challis senior center. Lunch is served at noon. People can order to-go meals and get deliveries through Meals on Wheels by calling 208-879-6338.

Friday, April 15

Cheeseburger, potato salad, fruit

Monday, April 18

Cheeseburger soup, salad, garlic toast, fruit parfait

Wednesday, April 20

Pork chops, chickpea salad, roll, applesauce

Friday, April 22

Chicken salad sandwich, veggies, pasta salad, fruit

Monday, April 25

Chef salad, roll, chocolate pudding

Wednesday, April 27

Shepherd’s pie, parmesan zucchini, Jell-O

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, April 18

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wrap, potato wedges, carrots, chocolate pudding

Tuesday, April 19

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, tomatoes

Wednesday, April 20

Breakfast: Waffle sticks. Lunch: Spaghetti, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, April 21

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

Monday, April 25

Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, cucumbers, Rice Krispies treat

Tuesday, April 26

Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, salad

Wednesday, April 27

Breakfast: Strawberry scone, yogurt. Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad, cookie

Thursday, April 28

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken strips, tater tots, green beans, cookie

Tags

Recommended for you