CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
All lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, Jan. 6: Beef stew, salad, biscuits
Wednesday, Jan. 8: Meat loaf, baked potatoes, green beans
Friday, Jan. 10: Lasagna, salad, French bread
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: French toast sticks or cold cereal
Lunch: Meatball marinara, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal
Lunch: Calzone, vegetables, salad, cookie
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: Taco or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Chili, cornbread bowl, corn, salad
Thursday, Jan. 9
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, celery, salad