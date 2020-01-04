CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

All lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, Jan. 6: Beef stew, salad, biscuits

Wednesday, Jan. 8: Meat loaf, baked potatoes, green beans

Friday, Jan. 10: Lasagna, salad, French bread

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, Jan. 6

Breakfast: French toast sticks or cold cereal

Lunch: Meatball marinara, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal

Lunch: Calzone, vegetables, salad, cookie

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Breakfast: Taco or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Chili, cornbread bowl, corn, salad

Thursday, Jan. 9

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, celery, salad